China shares end higher ahead of earnings
August 19, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

China shares end higher ahead of earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - China shares ended three straight sessions of losses in thin trading on Monday, with investors covering their short positions ahead of major corporate earnings later this month.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1.2 percent at 2,331.43 points. The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.8 percent.

On Friday, mainland indexes unexpectedly soared after heavy buying by China Everbright Securities Co. - blamed on a trading-system glitch - and then prices fell sharply. Everbright said it would not sell shares purchased as a result of Friday’s internal trading error until further notice. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

