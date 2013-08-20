FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares fall in choppy trade, Everbright Securities plunges
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 20, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares fall in choppy trade, Everbright Securities plunges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, August 20 (Reuters) - China shares edged lower in choppy Tuesday trade, with gains in industrial and railway-related sectors offset by weakness in properties and securities.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.6 percent at 2,072.59 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings fell 0.8 percent. Both veered between negative and positive territory during the session.

Shares in Everbright Securities dropped the maximum 10 percent limit in Shanghai after trading resumed for the first time since Friday, when a glitch in the brokerage’s trading system caused its accidental purchase of more than $1 billion of mainland shares. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.