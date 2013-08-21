FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end flat on weak financial, property stocks
August 21, 2013

China shares end flat on weak financial, property stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, August 21 (Reuters) - China shares ended mixed on Wednesday, dragged down by weakness in financials and property counters ahead of a economic survey that could offer clues on how the Chinese economy is doing.

The CSI300 fell 0.2 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index was up a tick at 2,072.96 points. Both swung between negative and positive territory in choppy trade.

Shares of Everbright Securities, which plunged the maximum 10 percent limit in Shanghai on Tuesday, fell another 5.9 percent. A glitch last Friday in the company’s trading system caused the brokerage to accidentally purchase more than $1 billion of mainland shares.

The HSBC China “flash” manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for August, the earliest indicator of manufacturing activity in the mainland for the month, is due on Thursday. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Jacqueline Wong)

