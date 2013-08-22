FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end lower despite positive manufacturing survey
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 22, 2013 / 7:07 AM / in 4 years

China shares end lower despite positive manufacturing survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China shares surrendered early gains and edged lower on Thursday as investors remained worried about capital outflows from Asian markets despite a manufacturing survey that gave encouragement that the Chinese economy was stabilising.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session down 0.3 percent at 2,067.12 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched down 0.2 percent, as both hovered around five-week highs.

The flash HSBC purchasing managers index (PMI), which covers activity in China’s vast manufacturing sector, hit a four-month high in August.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
