China shares end lower despite positive manufacturing survey

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China shares surrendered early gains and edged lower on Thursday as investors remained worried about capital outflows from Asian markets despite a manufacturing survey that gave encouragement that the Chinese economy was stabilising.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session down 0.3 percent at 2,067.12 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched down 0.2 percent, as both hovered around five-week highs.

The flash HSBC purchasing managers index (PMI), which covers activity in China’s vast manufacturing sector, hit a four-month high in August.