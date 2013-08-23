China shares snap 4th-straight weekly gain, financials weak

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China shares reversed early gains and ended lower on Friday, dragged down by banks and securities, as investors remained cautious ahead of a slew of corporate results from heavyweight Chinese banking and insurance counters next week.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended the choppy session down 0.5 percent at 2,057.46 points, while the CSI300 fell 0.7 percent. Both indexes snapped a four-week winning streak, falling 0.5 and 0.7 percent on the week, respectively.

Agricultural Bank of China , Ping An Insurance Group and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China are among companies scheduled to announce earnings next week.