Shanghai shares post first loss in five days, materials sink

HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares slipped for the first time in five days on Thursday as weakness in material counters offset strength for property developers after official media reported that regulators will release new sector refinancing rules in the coming weeks.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2 percent at 2,122.4 points on Thursday in its first daily loss since last Thursday. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)