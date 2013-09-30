FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares higher on holiday eve, Shanghai in best quarter in 3 years
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 30, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares higher on holiday eve, Shanghai in best quarter in 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China shares outperformed the rest of Asia on Monday as investors chased retailers ahead of a one-week National Day holiday, helping the Shanghai benchmark post its biggest quarterly gain in three years.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.7 percent at 2,174.7 points, jumping 9.9 percent this quarter - its best since the third quarter in 2010. Counters seen related to the Shanghai free trade zone also rose after the initiative was formally launched on Sunday.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 0.6 percent on the day and 9.5 percent in the third quarter.

Mainland Chinese markets will be shut Oct. 1-7 for the Golden Week holiday and will resume trading next Tuesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.