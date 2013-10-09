FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares climb on Tianjin trade zone frenzy
October 9, 2013 / 7:09 AM

China shares climb on Tianjin trade zone frenzy

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by strength in Tianjin-related counters on speculation the northern Chinese port city may soon get approval for a free trade zone.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished up 0.5 percent at 2,453.6 points. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent.

Tianjin Marine Shipping and Tianjin Port jumped 10 percent, extending gains after local media reported over the Golden Week holiday that the Tianjin government is awaiting central government approval for a free trade zone.

