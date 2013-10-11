FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares make strongest gain in a month, autos buoyed by Sept sales
October 11, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Shanghai shares make strongest gain in a month, autos buoyed by Sept sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares posted their biggest daily gain in a month on Friday, as gains for the auto sector accelerated after September vehicle sales figures came in at a robust 19.7 percent from a year earlier.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.7 percent, at 2,228.1 points, in its strongest daily gain since Sept. 9. The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.6 percent.

For the week, both indexes climbed 2.5 percent, their biggest gain since the week ended Sept. 13.

Vehicle sales in China rose 19.7 percent in September from a year earlier, China’s automobile makers’ association said on Friday, extending a sustained recovery in the world’s biggest automobile market. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

