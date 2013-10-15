FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financial, railway sectors drag China shares off 4-week high
October 15, 2013

Financial, railway sectors drag China shares off 4-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China shares slipped on Tuesday from their highest since mid-September, as losses in the financial and railway sectors outweighed strength in pharmaceutical firms after the State Council announced plans to boost growth in health services.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, which ended on Monday at its highest since Sept. 16, shed 0.2 percent to 2,467.5 points - managing to close above its 200-day moving average, seen at about 2,452.6 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which closed on Monday at its highest since Sept. 12, also inched down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
