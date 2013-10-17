FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares slip for a 3rd day, gains erased ahead of economic data
October 17, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares slip for a 3rd day, gains erased ahead of economic data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower for a third straight session, as profit-taking erased gains for companies seen as linked to the Shanghai free trade zone and investors awaited a batch of economic data.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished down 0.3 percent at 2,413.3 points on Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent. Both indexes reversed early gains.

Beijing is due to release September data for industrial output, retail sales and urban investment at 0200 GMT on Friday. Third-quarter GDP figures are also expected.

China’s annual economic growth is forecast to have quickened in the quarter after slowing through the first half of the year, but the pick-up is expected to be short-lived as the government pushes on with its reform agenda. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

