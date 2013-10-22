China shares fall on fears of property curbs to cool price rises

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China shares slid, largely due to falls in property shares after data indicating rapid rises in home prices in major cities made investors worry new curbs could be imposed on the sector.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished down 1 percent at 2,445.9 points. The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.8 percent. Losses cut by about half the gains from the previous two sessions.

Average new home prices in 70 major Chinese cites climbed 9.1 percent last month from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations, the biggest rise since the National Bureau of Statistics changed the way it calculated home-price changes in January 2011.

Shares of companies with links to Tianjin rose on Tuesday after the official China Securities Journal reported that the northeastern Chinese port city is likely to win approval for its own free trade zone.

Those linked to the Shanghai FTZ, launched in late September, were hit by another bout of profit-taking. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)