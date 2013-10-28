FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares slip as worries about tight money linger
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2013 / 7:09 AM / 4 years ago

China shares slip as worries about tight money linger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China’s CSI300 share index slipped to a fifth straight loss on Monday as investors took profit on mid-sized lenders, which outperformed last week, while some fear of a possible cash crunch lingered.

While short-term money rates eased from highs not seen since late June’s dramatic crunch, there was wariness ahead of Tuesday’s first of two weekly central bank operations.

The People’s Bank of China did not inject funds at the last three sessions, even with demand spiking near month’s end.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.1 percent at 2,366 points. The Shanghai Composite Index finished flat.

Monday’s slim losses came in weak volume and were limited by earnings-driven gains for China’s two largest insurers and China Oilfield Services. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.