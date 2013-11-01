FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares eke out weekly gain as PMI surveys support
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 1, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

China shares eke out weekly gain as PMI surveys support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China shares eked out their first weekly gain in three weeks on Friday, with the Chinese banking sector mildly buoyed by a pair of surveys showing solid manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.5 percent on the day and 0.7 percent on the week at 2,385 points. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent on Friday and 0.8 percent this week.

Shanghai bourse volume sank for a third-straight session on Friday, nearing their lowest for the week. This was both the benchmark indexes’ first weekly gain since the week that ended Oct. 11.

Robust readings from China’s official and the Markit/HSBC October manufacturing purchasing manager index (PMI) surveys helped eased growth concerns after a big divergence between the two in September and ahead of a key Nov. 9-12 policy meeting.

Short-term money rates in the mainland sank to their lowest in more than a week on Friday, following two cash injections by the central bank earlier this week that eased fears of a repeat of the dramatic end-June cash crunch. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.