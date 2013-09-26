FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares fall, profit-taking saps trade zone counters
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 26, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares fall, profit-taking saps trade zone counters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China shares sank to their lowest in more than two weeks on Thursday as investors started taking profit on recent outperformers ahead of the quarter’s end and a week-long holiday that begins on Tuesday.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished down 1.8 percent at 2,384.4 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.9 percent. Both ended at their lowest since Sept. 9.

The biggest losers were counters that have surged since official approval of a Shanghai free trade zone at the end of August. The zone will be launched on Sunday.

Markets in the mainland will shut from Oct. 1 to 7 for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong will be shut on Tuesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
