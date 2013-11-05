FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares pare losses, agriculture sector supports
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 5, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares pare losses, agriculture sector supports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China shares eked out gains on Tuesday, as strength in agricultural stocks offset weakness in the financial sector following hawkish comments from Premier Li Keqiang ahead of a key Communist Party policy meeting starting this weekend.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished up 0.1 percent at 2,383.8 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent.

Two-thirds of the nearly 1,000 stocks that traded on the larger of China’s two exchanges in Shanghai advanced on the day.

Shares of agricultural companies accelerated gains after China’s Ministry of Finance released a document shortly before midday pledging to accelerate development of the sector, starting with a pilot programme in 2014.

Gains in the sector lifted both indexes from their lowest intra-day levels in about a week in early trade. Traders said published comments from Premier Li warning against further expansion of already loose money policy, had dampened overall market sentiment. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.