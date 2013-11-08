FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares fall, CSI300 in biggest weekly loss in 4 months
November 8, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China’s CSI300 share index posted its biggest weekly loss in almost four months, as bourse volumes tanked ahead of more economic data and amid uncertainty about the outcome of this weekend’s Communist Party meeting.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 1.4 percent to finish below its 100-day moving average for the first time since Sept. 6 at 2,308 points. It slumped 3.2 percent this week, its biggest weekly loss since the week that ended July 19.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.1 percent on the day and 2 percent on the week.

Data early on Friday showed China’s export growth rebounded more than expected in October, adding to a run of indicators suggesting that the economy has found its footing as Beijing prepares to lay out its reform agenda for the next decade at the Nov. 9-12 Third Plenum.

Monthly figures for inflation, industrial output, urban investment and retail sales are due on Saturday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
