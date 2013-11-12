China shares extend rebound ahead of party plenum outcome

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China shares extended a rebound from multi-month lows on Tuesday, led by banks in thin trade as investors awaited the outcome of a key four-day Communist Party policy meeting later in the day.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, which had ended last Friday at its lowest since Aug. 23, finished up 1 percent at 2,340 points. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8 percent.

Shanghai bourse volume totalled 5.1 billion yuan on Tuesday, nearing multi-month lows. Both benchmark indexes had also recorded gains on Monday.

China’s leaders will unveil a reform agenda for the next decade, seeking to balance the need to overhaul the world’s second-largest economy as it loses steam with preserving stability and to reinforce the Communist Party’s power. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)