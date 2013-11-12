FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares extend rebound ahead of party plenum outcome
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 12, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

China shares extend rebound ahead of party plenum outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China shares extended a rebound from multi-month lows on Tuesday, led by banks in thin trade as investors awaited the outcome of a key four-day Communist Party policy meeting later in the day.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, which had ended last Friday at its lowest since Aug. 23, finished up 1 percent at 2,340 points. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8 percent.

Shanghai bourse volume totalled 5.1 billion yuan on Tuesday, nearing multi-month lows. Both benchmark indexes had also recorded gains on Monday.

China’s leaders will unveil a reform agenda for the next decade, seeking to balance the need to overhaul the world’s second-largest economy as it loses steam with preserving stability and to reinforce the Communist Party’s power. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.