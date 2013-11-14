China shares rebound from 2-month lows, banks cap gains

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical issues helped China shares rebound from near-two month lows on Thursday, but weakness in the banking sector limited index gains, roiled by a spike in short-term money rates after the central bank drained funds for a second week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares rose 0.7 percent to 2,304.5 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index crept up 0.6 percent. Both had closed on Wednesday at their lowest since Aug. 23.

The bounce on Thursday came in relatively lackluster volumes, a day after onshore Chinese markets had suffered its biggest daily loss in at least two months.

The rise in mainland money rates stemmed more from worries about further liquidity tightening than an actual shortage of cash, traders said, with investors jittery over how aggressively the central bank is going to cut excess cash. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)