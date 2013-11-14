FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares rebound from 2-month lows, banks cap gains
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares rebound from 2-month lows, banks cap gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical issues helped China shares rebound from near-two month lows on Thursday, but weakness in the banking sector limited index gains, roiled by a spike in short-term money rates after the central bank drained funds for a second week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares rose 0.7 percent to 2,304.5 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index crept up 0.6 percent. Both had closed on Wednesday at their lowest since Aug. 23.

The bounce on Thursday came in relatively lackluster volumes, a day after onshore Chinese markets had suffered its biggest daily loss in at least two months.

The rise in mainland money rates stemmed more from worries about further liquidity tightening than an actual shortage of cash, traders said, with investors jittery over how aggressively the central bank is going to cut excess cash. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.