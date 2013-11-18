FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares have biggest daily gain in two months, financials lead
November 18, 2013

China shares have biggest daily gain in two months, financials lead

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China shares posted their biggest gain in more than two months on Monday, led by the financial sector as investors cheered the most sweeping economic and social reforms that Beijing has announced in nearly three decades.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 3.3 percent at 2,428.9 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.9 percent. This was their biggest daily gain since Sept. 9.

Gains came in markedly stronger volumes, Shanghai recorded its heaviest trading interest in about a month.

China unwrapped its boldest set of reforms in nearly three decades on Friday, relaxing its one-child policy and further freeing up markets in order to put the world’s second-largest economy on a more stable footing. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

