China stocks slip after recent surge, profit taking saps financials
November 19, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China stocks slip after recent surge, profit taking saps financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China shares posted their first loss in four days on Tuesday, led by financial stocks as benchmark indexes ran into chart resistance after recent strong gains rooted in Beijing’s ambitious reform agenda.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, which had closed on Monday at its highest since Oct. 22, shed 0.7 percent to 2,412.2 points. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent.

China’s top securities regulator on Tuesday reiterated a commitment to easing the government’s control over the initial public offering (IPO) process, but said the government will also intensify its auditing of companies hoping to list. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

