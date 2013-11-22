FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares end their best week in 2 months on a down note
November 22, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Shanghai shares end their best week in 2 months on a down note

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares slipped on Friday, trimming weekly gains which were still the biggest in two months, as weakness in railway and property counters outweighed strength in non-banking financial counters.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.4 percent on Friday, but was up 2.8 percent this week, its best since the period ending Sept 13. Shanghai volumes on Friday were the smallest in more than a week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 0.5 percent on the day, but rose 2 percent for the week to 2,398 points.

But onshore markets underperformed offshore markets this week, with foreign investors more sanguine about Beijing’s most ambitious reform agenda in decades. A-shares, which have historically traded at a premium over H-shares, are now trading at their biggest discount in three years. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

