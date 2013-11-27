FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares have biggest gain since mid-Nov; railway firms lead
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 27, 2013 / 7:04 AM / 4 years ago

China shares have biggest gain since mid-Nov; railway firms lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China shares posted their biggest daily gain in more than a week on Wednesday, as investors chased gains in non-banking financial and railway companies spurred by official comments that raised hopes for their future earnings.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1.1 percent at 2,414.5 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.8 percent. But they both remained bound by the same narrow range for an eighth day.

This was their respective biggest daily gain since Nov. 18, the first trading day after Beijing unveiled an ambitious reform agenda. But gains on Wednesday were not accompanied by the big volume spike as it did more than a week ago.

The Nasdaa-styled ChiNext Composite Index of mainly high-growth, technology start-ups listed in Shenzhen outperformed, jumping 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

