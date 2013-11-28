FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares at 6-week closing high, led by materials
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 28, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares at 6-week closing high, led by materials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China shares closed at their highest in almost six weeks on Thursday, with coal and cement leading gains in materials-related counters after Beijing pledged further support for the overcapacity-hit coal sector.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1 percent at 2,439.5 points, its highest closing level since Oct. 22. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8 percent to close at its highest since Oct. 21. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

