China shares end up, test fresh month highs in choppy trade
November 20, 2013 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

China shares end up, test fresh month highs in choppy trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Mainland China shares hovered near month highs on Wednesday as investors rotated out of the outperforming financial sector into technology-related and industrial issues.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished a choppy session up 0.5 percent at 2,424.85 points. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.6 percent.

Both finished off the day’s highs after earlier hitting their highest intra-day levels since Oct. 23.

With a shift in tone and language, China’s central bank governor has dangled the prospect of speeding up currency reform and giving markets more room to set the yuan’s exchange rate as he underlines broader plans for sweeping economic change. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

