Shanghai shares off month high; property, flash PMI weigh
November 21, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Shanghai shares off month high; property, flash PMI weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares fell from their highest in a month on Thursday, led by the property sector, on fears that a looming expansion of a property tax trial may turn out more wide-ranging than previously expected.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which had ended on Wednesday at its highest since Oct. 22, finished flat at 2,205.8 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 0.6 percent.

The HSBC China flash purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 50.4 in November from October’s 50.9 final reading -- its first month-on-month drop in the pace of growth in four months -- checking gains from earlier this week as investors cheered China’s ambitious reform agenda. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
