China shares fall, Sinopec sinks after pipeline explosion
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 25, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares fall, Sinopec sinks after pipeline explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China shares ended a choppy session a touch lower on Monday as strength in defence-related stocks countered a dip in index heavyweight Sinopec Corp after a pipeline explosion at its Qingdao terminals.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.4 percent at 2,388.6 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5 percent.

Defence-related counters were buoyed by a move to impose new rules on airspace in disputed waters by Beijing, adding to recent gains after China announced plans for a National Security Council.

Sinopec fell 2.7 percent in Hong Kong in late afternoon and closed 4 percent down in Shanghai. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

