China shares fall to four-week low on disappointing flash PMI
December 16, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares fall to four-week low on disappointing flash PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chinese shares extended losses on Monday and ended at a four-week low after a private survey showed that growth in China’s manufacturing activity slipped in December, pointing to a resilient but slowing economy.

China’s flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to a 3-month low of 50.5 in December from November’s final reading of 50.8, as reduced output offset a pick-up in new orders.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.6 percent to 2,160.86 points in a fifth straight daily loss, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 1.6 percent. Both sank to their lowest since Nov. 15.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

