REFILE-China shares fall for a sixth day amid liquidity concerns
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 17, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-China shares fall for a sixth day amid liquidity concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes typo in 2nd paragraph)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - China shares fell for a sixth straight day on Tuesday, as investors remained concerned about tight liquidity, given a traditional cash drain near the end of a year and the planned resumption of new share offerings next month.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings fell 0.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.5 percent at 2,151.07 points. Both sank to their lowest close since Nov. 15.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission, setting the regulatory tone for the year ahead, on Tuesday called on banks to properly manage their liquidity conditions and head off shadow banking risks in 2014. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

