China's main share index falls for 7th day as cash rates jump

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday, falling for a seventh straight day, weighed down by lingering concerns about tight liquidity before the year-end.

China’s benchmark interbank lending rate rose to its highest since the cash crunch in late June that roiled global markets.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1 percent at 2,148.28 points, down for a seventh day, while the CSI300 ended flat. Both have fallen to their lowest since Nov. 15. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)