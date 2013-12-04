FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai shares end at 3-month high on reform optimism
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2013 / 7:05 AM / 4 years ago

Shanghai shares end at 3-month high on reform optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares closed at their highest in nearly three months on Wednesday, led by gains in agricultural technology and construction-related companies after the country’s decision-making Politburo pledged to push forward with land reforms.

The announcement is part of its “new urbanisation” initiative and one of several this week on reforms first unveiled more than two weeks ago, suggesting Beijing may be proceeding at a faster than expected pace.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.3 percent at 2,251.8 points, its highest closing level since Sept. 12. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also climbed 1.3 percent.

Shanghai volumes jumped nearly 40 percent from Tuesday, but were just shy of a two-month high recorded on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.