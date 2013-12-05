FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares ease from multi-week highs, ZTE sinks
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 5, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

China shares ease from multi-week highs, ZTE sinks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China shares slipped from multi-week highs on Thursday, led by telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp as investors took profits after Beijing issued long-awaited 4G licences to China’s three biggest mobile operators.

The Shanghai Composite Index, which ended on Wednesday at its highest since Sept. 12, closed down 0.2 percent at 2,247.1 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.3 percent.

ZTE’s A-share listing tumbled 6 percent in its biggest daily loss in six weeks, but is still up more than 62 percent on the year, compared with the 2.2 percent loss for the CSI300.

The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of mostly technology start-ups listed in Shenzhen slid 2.5 percent in a fourth-straight daily loss to close at its lowest in three weeks.

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD jumped 4.5 percent in Shenzhen after the official Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Thursday that the second batch of cities to be admitted to a trial for vehicles running on clean energy may be released “soon”, citing an industry insider. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.