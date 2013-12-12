FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares linger at 2-week lows, financials weak
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 12, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares linger at 2-week lows, financials weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China shares lingered at their lowest in more than two weeks on Thursday, as weakness in the finance and mining sectors offset strength in pharmaceutical and information technology counters.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.1 percent at 2,410 points, its lowest closing since Nov. 26. The Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.1 percent.

Shanghai volume was at its weakest since Nov. 14 as investors awaited the outcome of an annual economic work conference where China’s leaders set economic targets and reform priorities for next year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
