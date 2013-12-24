FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares shed early gains, banking sector stays sluggish
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 24, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares shed early gains, banking sector stays sluggish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China shares surrendered early gains in weak Tuesday trade, with some mid-sized lenders still weak despite the central bank’s first liquidity injection through normal channels in three weeks.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings, which earlier rose by as much as 1.2 percent, ended up 0.2 percent at 2,288.3 points. The Shanghai Composite Index also inched up 0.2 percent.

Shanghai volumes were about 33 percent below its 20-day moving average.

On Tuesday morning, the People’s Bank of China’s first liquidity injection through normal channels in three weeks spawned early gains for the banking sector, but they dissipated in the afternoon, suggesting investors remain jittery about the tight interbank market.

Mainland China markets stay open throughout this week. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.