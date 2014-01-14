FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares break losing streak, ChiNext outshines blue chips
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 14, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

China shares break losing streak, ChiNext outshines blue chips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares halted a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, lifted by strong gains for home appliance firms that launched new products at the just-concluded Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.9 percent at 2,026.8 points, buoyed by its first daily rise in five sessions. The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also rose 0.9 percent.

Although volumes stayed muted, gains lifted both benchmarks off their most technically oversold levels in about six months amid further delays in initial public offerings, which had only resumed last week after a halt of more than a year.

The ChiNext Composite Index of start-ups in technology and other nascent industries listed in Shenzhen however outperformed, jumping 3 percent to a near record high.

The semi-official Securities Times, citing industry insiders, reported that the production value of smart home appliances will rise from 5 billion yuan ($827.4 million) in 2010 to 1 trillion in 2020. Sichuan Changhong Electronics spiked nearly 10 percent.

Great Wall Motor ended down 0.6 percent. It had dipped nearly 10 percent in morning trade after announcing a three-month delay in the launch of its new Haval H8 sports utility vehicle model due to technical glitches.

$1 = 6.0434 Chinese yuan Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.