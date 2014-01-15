FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares underperform Asia, ChiNext hits record high
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 15, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

China shares underperform Asia, ChiNext hits record high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China shares underperformed most of Asia on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected money supply and loan growth data fanned concerns about tightening liquidity in the mainland, accelerating a shift into small-cap stocks.

The CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.2 percent, as did the Shanghai Composite Index, which finished at 2,023.3 points.

The ChiNext Composite Index of mainly startups in technology and other nascent industries listed in Shenzhen climbed 1.3 percent to a record high.

Chinese banks made 482.5 billion yuan ($79.9 billion) worth of new yuan loans in December, lower than a forecast of 600 billion yuan and below the previous month’s 624.6 billion yuan, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The data added to fears of further cash squeezes in the country’s money markets after regulators announced the resumption of initial public offerings.

With more than 700 IPO applications filed and about 50 approved so far, investors frown at the prospect of increased competition for limited funds as new offerings resume after a halt of more than a year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.