China shares slide as Dec PMI underwhelms

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China shares fell in the new year’s first trading session, as investors worried about slower economic growth after official and private manufacturing surveys both showed weaker Chinese factory activity in the last quarter of 2013.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.4 percent on Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3 percent at 2,109.38 points.

Leading the falls were energy and financial counters. In Shanghai, China Oilfield Services Ltd plunged 5.9 percent to its lowest in almost two weeks and China Merchants Bank dropped 1.5 percent.

The final HSBC/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to a three-month low at 50.5 in December from November’s 50.8, while the official December figure dipped to a four-month low at 51.0. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)