FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares slide as Dec PMI underwhelms
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 2, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares slide as Dec PMI underwhelms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China shares fell in the new year’s first trading session, as investors worried about slower economic growth after official and private manufacturing surveys both showed weaker Chinese factory activity in the last quarter of 2013.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.4 percent on Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3 percent at 2,109.38 points.

Leading the falls were energy and financial counters. In Shanghai, China Oilfield Services Ltd plunged 5.9 percent to its lowest in almost two weeks and China Merchants Bank dropped 1.5 percent.

The final HSBC/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to a three-month low at 50.5 in December from November’s 50.8, while the official December figure dipped to a four-month low at 51.0. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.