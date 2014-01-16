FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares finish flat, profit-taking knocks ChiNext from record
January 16, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares finish flat, profit-taking knocks ChiNext from record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China share indexes stayed broadly flat on Thursday, with strength in non-banking financials balanced by weak banking counters, while profit-taking knocked an index of small cap stocks off a record high.

The CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.1 percent at 2,211.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index finished flat as volumes stayed lackluster.

The ChiNext Composite Index of mainly startups in technology and other nascent industries listed in Shenzhen sank 1.1 percent after closing on Wednesday at a record high.

On Friday, Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co Ltd will become the first new listing in the mainland since 2012. Authorities this month resumed approvals of initial public offerings following a halt of more than a year.

Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk

