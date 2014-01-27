FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares post biggest daily loss in three weeks
#Credit Markets
January 27, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 4 years ago

Shanghai shares post biggest daily loss in three weeks

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares posted their biggest loss in three weeks on Monday, led by financial counters as fears of a possible wealth-product default added to liquidity concerns as cash demand spiked ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1 percent at 2,033.3 points, its biggest single-day slide since Jan. 6. The CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 1.3 percent.

Mainland China markets are shut for one week starting on Friday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

