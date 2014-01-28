FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 28, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 4 years ago

China shares eke out gains, banks up after cash injection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - China shares eked out gains on Tuesday, buoyed by the Chinese banking sector after the central bank injected more cash and a trust firm agreed to a deal that averted a possible default for a wealth-management product.

The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.3 percent at 2,038.5 points after suffering its biggest loss in three weeks on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

