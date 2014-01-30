FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profit-taking saps China shares ahead of week-long holiday
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 30, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Profit-taking saps China shares ahead of week-long holiday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The CSI300 index of China shares fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, closing out its worst month since June as investors took profit ahead of a week-long holiday for Lunar New Year.

The China Markit/HSBC final manufacturing PMI for January dipped to 49.5 from December’s 50.5, the first deterioration in six months and in line with the 49.6 reported in the flash PMI a week earlier. Beijing will release official figures on Feb. 1.

The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 1.1 percent at 2,202.5 points, its lowest since Jan. 21. The index lost 5.5 percent in January, the biggest monthly drop since June’s 15.6 percent plunge.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.8 percent on the day and 3.9 percent for the month.

Despite slipping 0.3 percent on Thursday, the ChiNext Composite Index of mainly startups in technology and other nascent industries listed in Shenzhen extended its outperformance over blue chip names, soaring 13.4 percent in January.

Mainland China markets are shut from Friday for the holiday, and will resume trading on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.