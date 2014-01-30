Profit-taking saps China shares ahead of week-long holiday

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The CSI300 index of China shares fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, closing out its worst month since June as investors took profit ahead of a week-long holiday for Lunar New Year.

The China Markit/HSBC final manufacturing PMI for January dipped to 49.5 from December’s 50.5, the first deterioration in six months and in line with the 49.6 reported in the flash PMI a week earlier. Beijing will release official figures on Feb. 1.

The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 1.1 percent at 2,202.5 points, its lowest since Jan. 21. The index lost 5.5 percent in January, the biggest monthly drop since June’s 15.6 percent plunge.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.8 percent on the day and 3.9 percent for the month.

Despite slipping 0.3 percent on Thursday, the ChiNext Composite Index of mainly startups in technology and other nascent industries listed in Shenzhen extended its outperformance over blue chip names, soaring 13.4 percent in January.

Mainland China markets are shut from Friday for the holiday, and will resume trading on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Clement Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Richard Borsuk)