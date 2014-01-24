FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares post first weekly gain in 2014
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 24, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

China shares post first weekly gain in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Friday, logging their first weekly gains this year after investors’ liquidity concerns eased and property and financial sectors led gains.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.6 percent at 2,054.4 points on Friday, and had a 2.5 percent gain for the week - its biggest advance since the week ended Nov. 22.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.6 percent on the day and 3.1 percent for the week. The weekly rise was the biggest since the period ended Sept. 13.

China Vanke, China’s largest developer by sales, ended up 4 percent on Friday in Shenzhen, taking it to a 3-week high. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
