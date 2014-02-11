China shares end at new 6-week high on policy optimism

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China shares closed at a new six-week high on Tuesday, underpinned by optimism that Beijing will likely unveil more policy that could favour earnings growth in some sectors and as liquidity concerns eased after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.84 percent at 2,103.67 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.8 percent.

Market sentiment was underpinned by expectations of upcoming policy initiatives from the National People’s Congress, the March meeting of China’s rubber-stamp parliament.

Economic figures for January will also be closely watched, starting with China’s trade figures on Wednesday, with inflation, money supply and loan growth data to be released later the week.