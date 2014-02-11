FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end at new 6-week high on policy optimism
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 11, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares end at new 6-week high on policy optimism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - China shares closed at a new six-week high on Tuesday, underpinned by optimism that Beijing will likely unveil more policy that could favour earnings growth in some sectors and as liquidity concerns eased after the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.84 percent at 2,103.67 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.8 percent.

Market sentiment was underpinned by expectations of upcoming policy initiatives from the National People’s Congress, the March meeting of China’s rubber-stamp parliament.

Economic figures for January will also be closely watched, starting with China’s trade figures on Wednesday, with inflation, money supply and loan growth data to be released later the week.

Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.