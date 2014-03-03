FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai shares post 4th daily gain ahead of parliamentary meetings
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 3, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Shanghai shares post 4th daily gain ahead of parliamentary meetings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares had a fourth-straight daily gain on Monday, outshining most Asian markets, with Sinopec and PetroChina firmer on hopes that coming parliamentary meetings will yield more progress on state-owned enterprises reform.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.9 percent at 2,075.2 points. The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of mostly high tech startups listed in Shenzhen outperformed, jumping 2.3 percent.

Stock markets gains came as most cash rates in the mainland eased and the yuan stabilised as speculation eased ahead of the National People’s Congress starting on Wednesday. The deputy governor of China’s central bank said investors should not read too much into the yuan’s recent volatility.

Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.