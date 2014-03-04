FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares have 1st loss in 5 days ahead of NPC meeting
March 4, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 4 years ago

Shanghai shares have 1st loss in 5 days ahead of NPC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday, dragged lower by technology counters as investors took profits ahead of the Wednesday start of the National People’s Congress where policy targets are expected to be announced.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.2 percent at 2,071.5 points in its first decline in five days, while the CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings fell 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
