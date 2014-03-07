FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares slip as property, financials sink; Sinopec climbs
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 7, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares slip as property, financials sink; Sinopec climbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - China shares ended a jittery week with a whimper on Friday, with a slip by financial and property stocks as investors braced for a possible bond default by Chinese solar equipment producer Chaori Solar.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 2,057.9 points, but inched up 0.1 percent for the week. The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 0.2 percent on the day and 0.5 percent on the week.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) climbed 2.5 percent in Shanghai after its chairman told state broadcaster CCTV that the proposed stake sale in its retail oil business would likely involve private international investors. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.