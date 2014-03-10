FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China CSI300 share index at 5-year closing low on slowdown fears
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 10, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

China CSI300 share index at 5-year closing low on slowdown fears

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 10 (Reuters) - China’s CSI300 share index sank to a five-year closing low on Monday, dragged down by financials after tepid economic data reignited fears of a bigger slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dived 3.3 percent, hitting its lowest close since Feb. 2, 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 2.9 percent at 1,999.1 points in its worst day since June 24.

The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of mainly high tech startups listed in Shenzhen tumbled 3.7 percent.

China’s consumer prices rose 2 percent in February from a year earlier, their slowest rate in 13 months as pork prices fell by their most in over a year, a sign that slowing growth rather than rising prices poses a risk.

Exports in February fell 18.1 percent from a year earlier, following a 10.6 percent rise in January, the General Administration of Customs said on Saturday. Imports rose 10.1 percent, yielding a trade deficit of $23 billion for the month versus a surplus of $32 billion in January. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.