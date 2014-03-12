FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai shares at near 8-week closing low, property limits losses
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 4 years ago

Shanghai shares at near 8-week closing low, property limits losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares closed at their lowest in nearly eight weeks on Wednesday, as weakness in retailers offset strength for property counters which stemmed from hopes China would not put additional curbs on that sector.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2 percent at 1,997.7 points, the lowest closing since Jan. 20. The CSI300 of the largest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.3 percent.

More China macroeconomic data is due on Thursday and could add to slowdown fears after a disappointing series of February data during recent days. While this has sparked some talk of monetary easing, physical commodities markets have taken a beating.

Reuters reported exclusively on Wednesday that a reserve requirement cut for banks would be triggered if China’s annual growth slips below 7.5 percent and towards 7.0 percent, citing sources involved in internal policy discussions. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.