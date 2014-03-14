Shanghai shares hover around two-month lows, down 2.6 pct this week

HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - China shares fell and teetered around two-month lows on Friday, after online-payment-related companies slid as China’s central bank called for halt to certain types of mobile payments.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.7 percent on the day at 2,004.33 points and declined 2.6 percent for the week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.8 percent on the day, and 2.1 percent on the week.

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd, which earlier this week said it had teamed up with Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba on Internet finance services, tumbled 8.1 percent before suspending trading after reports of the central bank mobile payment rules. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)