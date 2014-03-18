FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end mixed as property stocks weak
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

China shares end mixed as property stocks weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - Early modest gains for China shares were largely erased on Tuesday afternoon on declines by property stocks following home-price data and concern that a local developer could default.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended the day up 0.1 percent at 2,025.19 points.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 0.2 percent.

Early in the day, both indexes were up, helped by gains for Kweichow Moutai on a report that the distiller would spin off some assets.

Property stocks were hurt by pricing data indicating the sector is losing some steam. A mainland media report that a local developer could default on a large loan added pressure on the already soft business.

Property developers Poly Real Estate Group and China Vanke fell 2.8 and 2.1 percent respectively. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

